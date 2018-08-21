A Delhi's court on Tuesday sent two persons who had allegedly attacked JNU student Umar Khalid to two-day police custody. Both were arrested from Haryana's Hisar on Monday. JNU student Umar Khalid was attacked outside Delhi's Constitution Club on August 13 when he was there to attend an event.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday sent both accused of attacking JNU student Umar Khalid to two-day police custody. The development comes a day after both accused were arrested from Hisar district of Haryana for allegedly attacking Umar Khalid on August 13 outside Delhi’s Constitution Club. Umar Khalid was attacked when he was there to attend an event titled ‘Towards a Freedom Without Fear’, which was organised by an organisation named ‘United Against Hate’.

Earlier, a video had gone viral in which both the accused claimed the responsibility of the attack on JNU student Umar Khalid. They further claimed that the attack on Umar Khalid was a gift for Indians on the 72nd Independence Day.

