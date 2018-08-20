The Delhi Police on Monday nabbed two men on the suspect of attacking JNU student Umar Khalid on August 13 outside Delhi's Constitution Club. In the viral video, the two men had claimed that attack on Umar Khalid was a gift to Indians on Independence Day.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has detained 2 people in connection with the attack on JNU student Umar Khalid by an unidentified gunman outside Delhi’s Constitution Club on August 13. According to several media reports, a video had gone viral in which they had claimed responsibility for the attack. In the viral video, the 2 men claimed that by attacking Umar Khalid they wanted to give a gift to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. The two men identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal.

On the video, Umar Khalid said, “Two men release a video claiming responsibility for the attack on me. Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Choudhury, Rohit Sardana, Rahul Shivshankar…this is the impact of the venomies lies that you spew from your studios. Any shame? Or is that too much to ask for?” On August 14, a CCTV grab of the suspected killer was released by the national capital police.

The suspected attacker was caught on the CCTV camera installed at Vitthalbhai Patel Road in Delhi. On Monday, the JNU leader was attacked outside the Constitution Club of India in Delhi when he was there to attend an event titled ‘Towards a Freedom Without Fear’, which was organised by an organisation named ‘United Against Hate’.

Soon after the incident, Umar Khalid approached the Delhi Police to grant him high security. Speaking on the matter, the Delhi Police’s DCP Madhur Verma confirmed that Umar Khalid was attacked and had asked Special Cell to investigate the matter. The Delhi Police had asked Haryana Police for help to nab the attackers.

