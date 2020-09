Activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, said Delhi Police.

Activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, said Delhi Police. Umar Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He was called for questioning on Sunday which went on for hours, following which he was arrested by the special cell. Earlier as well Khalid was summoned by the special cell for questioning regarding Delhi violence. His phone was also seized by the police.

In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of ‘United Against Hate’ at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, and Umar asked him to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of Trump’s visit.

Later, the special cell started a probe into the larger conspiracy in connection with the Delhi violence. In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.

