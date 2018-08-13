In a recent incident when JNU scholar Umar Khalid was shot at by an unidentified man outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday afternoon, August 13. Following the incident, tweeple have been coming forward in a support of Khalid who escaped the incident unharmed.

Talking about the incident, Khalid said that an atmosphere of fear is mounting up in the country and those who talk against the ruling government are being threatened. The people over social media have been also displaying their wrath over the incident. While some of the users were seen accusing the TV anchors who dubbed him as an anti-national, the others have been calling it a security failure.

Check out the tweets that have been pouring into the support of Umar Khalid:

Shocked to see the kind of hatred that has been created in our society by paid media campaigns against individuals. The attempt made on Umar Khalid ‘s life is condemnable beyond words. Media is turning into a monster in this country. This is ‘supari’ & murderous journalism ! — Pankhuri Pathak (@pankhuripathak) August 13, 2018

Today, Umar Khalid was shot at. Tomorrow, it can be you and me. — tired (@PedestrianPoet) August 13, 2018

What does the hatred whipped up by you generate? All the killings of security forces in Kashmir? Killing by Naxals? And the Umar Khalid drama is really funny. He was falling out of the news no? What better than a mysterious "shooting" where no one is hurt for news value. Clever. — Sankrant Sanu सानु (@sankrant) August 13, 2018

VERY worrisome. Umar Khalid shot at outside Constitution Club, just a kilometer away from Parliament House. #NewIndia https://t.co/cUJQe2GI8w — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) August 13, 2018

BJP IT cell is in full swing. Fake allegations, fake witnesses, fake stories are being used to deny there was an attempt on the life of @UmarKhalidJNU. Even as we speak, the party must be explaining Arnab Goswami and Rahul Shivshankar what line they should take on prime time. — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) August 13, 2018

Specifically, @Republic and @TimesNow among the English channels, and their star anchors Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar and Arnab Goswami, prime movers in this sustained campaign of vilification — purported journalists who invent a conspiracy a day, with not a shred of proof + — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) August 13, 2018

The BIG HUGE ELEPHANT in the room is that so many – from Home Min Rajnath Singh to Rahul Shivshankar to Arnab Goswami to Navika Kumar to the Chee News fake video mongers got away with branding students as 'anti national' and egging on the Sanghi assassins. — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 13, 2018

“As ‘Liberals’ blame Arnab Goswami, eye witness claims Umar Khalid wasn’t even present at alleged firing site” via ⁦@OpIndia_com⁩ https://t.co/v8XNnc4A7k — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) August 13, 2018

I want to say I’m shocked and surprised but I’m not. It was only time the online mob came out on the streets. And God forbid something happens tomorrow to someone the blood will be on our hands for not condemning the hatred enough.https://t.co/r55rpslDrm — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) August 13, 2018

Umar Khalid has been shot at today outside Constitution Club, right outside the Parliament House. This is a big security failure! Also, the impact of the hatred incited by BJP Govt and blood thirsty news anchors who falsely branded him as an anti-national. Shame on you all! pic.twitter.com/FXDVft3drE — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 13, 2018

Shocking and highly condemnable: a guy attacked Umar Khalid from behind and tried to shoot him in Delhi. This is the direct result of hatred whipped up by Republic TV & other hate media. I spoke to Umar. He's okay, but we should be very very worried about his safety. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) August 13, 2018

If this doesn't chill your spine what will? If you choose silence now when will you speak?

If this is not wrong, what is wrong? In Solidarity.

https://t.co/mu6LG55RNW — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 13, 2018

According to an eyewitness named Khalid Shafi, a man donning a white shirt came, pushed and opened fire on him. Umar lost his balance and the attacker missed the shot. The people present over there also tried to catch the attacker but her succeeded to fled away. His pistol slipped off his hand the moment he was trying to flee away from the spot.

