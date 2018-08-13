The masses have been irked over the recent incident when JNU student Umar Khalid was shot at by an unidentified man outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday afternoon, August 13, said reports. Although he escaped unharmed, tweeple are busy contemplating that which direction our country is being headed to. The incident is shocking in itself and the fact that adds to its seriousness that it surfaced just 200 meters away from the Parliament’s wall. Reports said that Khalid had come to attend a rally dubbed as Towards a Freedom Without Fear, which was organised United Against Hate to protest against lynchings and crimes against women.
Talking about the incident, Khalid said that an atmosphere of fear is mounting up in the country and those who talk against the ruling government are being threatened. The people over social media have been also displaying their wrath over the incident. While some of the users were seen accusing the TV anchors who dubbed him as an anti-national, the others have been calling it a security failure.
Check out the tweets that have been pouring into the support of Umar Khalid:
According to an eyewitness named Khalid Shafi, a man donning a white shirt came, pushed and opened fire on him. Umar lost his balance and the attacker missed the shot. The people present over there also tried to catch the attacker but her succeeded to fled away. His pistol slipped off his hand the moment he was trying to flee away from the spot.
ALSO READ: Umar Khalid shot at by unidentified man at Constitution Club in Delhi