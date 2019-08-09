Article 370 Kashmir news: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. The recent statement came after Home Minister Amit Shah withdrew the special status of J&K.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. UN chief has urged both the countries-India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint. The UN chief has also called both countries to refrain from taking steps which could affect the decades-old issue.

This is the first detailed statement from the UN regarding the prevailing situation in J&K after Imran Khan-led government appealed the world body regarding the Indian government’s move to withdraw the special status and present situation.

While addressing the media, UN chief Antonio Guterres invoked the 1972 Simla Agreement which states that the final status of J&K is to be settled by peaceful means, The document further instances that the resolution should be settled in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

Earlier, Guterres had offered both India and Pakistan to mediate in the Kashmir issue if both countries agreed. The offer came in 2018 when ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC created havoc in the nearby Indian villages. The similar offer was made by United States President Donald Trump after his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in last month. However, the offer was rejected by India.

On Thursday, UNSC President Joanna Wronecka had also refused to comment on the letter pertaining to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir sent by Pakistan. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written a letter to the UN regarding the recent decision by the Indian government to scrap the special status of J&K. Pakistan had also decided to downgrade the diplomatic and trade ties with India.

Reacting over Pakistan’s decision, Ministry of External Affairs had asked Pakistan to review its decision by normalizing the diplomatic channels. The MEA has said that Pakistan should think twice over the decision. J&K is reeling under strict curfew since last week when Centre moved additional 46,000 troops to the valley.

