UN commends India Met department for pinpoint accuracy on Cyclone Fani: The United Nations agency for Disaster Risk Reduction has applauded the Indian Meteorological Department for its almost pinpoint accuracy while predicting the magnitude and arrival of Cyclone Fani. The UN agency reportedly praised the Indian government for its zero-casualty cyclone preparedness policy.

UN commends India Met department for pinpoint accuracy on Cyclone Fani: The United Nations agency for Disaster Risk Reduction has applauded the Indian Meteorological Department for its almost pinpoint accuracy while predicting the magnitude and arrival of Cyclone Fani. The UN agency reportedly praised the Indian government for its zero-casualty cyclone preparedness policy. It said that it was the Met department’s accurate warning on the Cyclone Fani that prepared the authorities to conduct the evacuation plan. It was the accuracy of the weather department that enabled the evacuation of over one million people into shelters.

Cyclone Fani hit the coastal city of Puri after 20 years, made landfall on May 3, at around 8 am. On its way, the cyclone triggered heavy rains in parts of neighbouring states and cities in Andhra Pradesh. At least 8 people were killed in the cyclonic storm termed as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” from the IMD.

The UN agencies have been closely monitoring Fani’s movements as it is on its way to lash Bangladesh. The agency has been also taking measures to protect the families in shelter homes in Bangladesh.

Cyclone Fani came up with heavy winds speeding 175 km per hour, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding. It hit the coast with 28 million people living along the route of the massive storm.

The Odisha government has issued a notice to shut schools, airports, and transport services. Over 4,000 shelters were made available for the evacuees.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App