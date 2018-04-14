The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the Kathua rape case. The intergovernmental organisation chief added that the incident is horrific, I hope that perpetrators of the heinous crime will be brought to justice. The official spokesperson of the UN said the government must be accountable for the incident. The statement by the UN comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that nobody will be spared.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence over the recent past incidents of sexual assault against the minor girls – Unnao and Kathua, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called both heinous crimes as horrific. The chief of United Nations added that hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice. It is very shameful for India as a democracy that chief of the intergovernmental organisation has to come up front and issue the statement on the rape incidents took place in world’s largest democracy.

Issuing a statement, official spokesperson of the United Nations, Stephane Dujjaric said, ” Seen media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl.We very much hope that the auths will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl”. The statement by UN comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in New Delhi said nobody will be spared. Yesterday, on April 13, Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers who shielded the accused men in the Kathua rape case resigned from their post after coalition partner puts its pressure on saffron party.

ALSO READ: Failing Swachch Bharat Abhiyan? Over 5% households get nod for toilet funds in Delhi

The PM added, “Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society, we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice”. People across the country are holding protests against the rape happened against the minor girls as the nation is outraged.

Two days back, Congress President called a march to India Gate against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi silence over the issues. The protest was attended by the various senior Congress leaders including Priyanka and Robert Vadra and their daughter Miraya Vadra.

ALSO READ: Government thinking over bringing death penalty to rapists: Maneka Gandhi

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: MC Mary Kom becomes India’s first gold medallist in women’s boxing

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App