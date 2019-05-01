UN declared Masood Azhar as global terrorist: PM Narendra Modi terms it big victory for India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision after United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. PM Narendra Modi termed the move as a big victory for the country. Addressing a rally in Jaipur, PM Modi said that India’s fight against terrorism has taken a new height after the UN’s latest proposal. He claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government’s intent to take the fight to the doorstep of those targeting the nation.
PM Narendra Modi thanked UN for the move. He said that on behalf on 130 crore Indians, he is thanking the UN for the support they have shown for India’s war against terrorism.
In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China and Pakistan lifted their hold on a proposal to blacklist him. The BJP credited PM Narendra Modi for the United Nations designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, adding that India is in safe hands under him.
Masood Azhar led Jaish-e-Mohammad is the mastermind behind several attacks on India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, 2016 Pathankot attack and recently Pulwama terror attack.
Leaders across party lines have termed the move as a big diplomatic victory for India. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a big diplomatic victory for India under PM Modi in the fight against terrorism and added that Pakistan now stands completely exposed.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said relentless efforts by Indian officials brought the dreaded terrorist to justice. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the Indian diplomatic corp for the tireless work that led to this significant victory. India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin confirmed the development on Twitter.