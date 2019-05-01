UN declared Masood Azhar as global terrorist: PM Narendra Modi terms it big victory for India

UN declared Masood Azhar as global terrorist: PM Modi said that India's fight against terrorism has taken a new height after the UN's latest proposal. He claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's intent to take the fight to the doorstep of those targeting the nation. He said that on behalf on 130 crore Indians, he is thanking the UN for the support they have shown for India's war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision after United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. PM Narendra Modi termed the move as a big victory for the country. Addressing a rally in Jaipur, PM Modi said that India’s fight against terrorism has taken a new height after the UN’s latest proposal. He claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government’s intent to take the fight to the doorstep of those targeting the nation.

PM Narendra Modi thanked UN for the move. He said that on behalf on 130 crore Indians, he is thanking the UN for the support they have shown for India’s war against terrorism.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China and Pakistan lifted their hold on a proposal to blacklist him. The BJP credited PM Narendra Modi for the United Nations designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, adding that India is in safe hands under him.

PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Jaipur: Aaj Bharat ki baat puri duniya mein suni jaati hai. Bharat ki baat ko nazar-andaaz nahi kiya ja sakta hai. Aur main danke ki chot par kehna chahta hun ki ye to sirf shuruat hai, aage aage dekhiye hota kya hai. #MasoodAzhar pic.twitter.com/Qrx9zvtDgo — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

Masood Azhar led Jaish-e-Mohammad is the mastermind behind several attacks on India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, 2016 Pathankot attack and recently Pulwama terror attack.

Is this true that the listing of #MasoodAzhar as a global terrorist was only possible because all references to Pulwama & terrorism in Kashmir were dropped? https://t.co/lOdkGfENDr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 1, 2019

Leaders across party lines have termed the move as a big diplomatic victory for India. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a big diplomatic victory for India under PM Modi in the fight against terrorism and added that Pakistan now stands completely exposed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan: Aatankwaad ke khilaaf ladai mein vishwa samuday Bharat ke sath khada raha, is ke liye mein 130 crore bharat vasiyon ki taraf se vishva samuday ka aabhar vyakt karta hoon. pic.twitter.com/pWyw0yqj0J — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said relentless efforts by Indian officials brought the dreaded terrorist to justice. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the Indian diplomatic corp for the tireless work that led to this significant victory. India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin confirmed the development on Twitter.

Big,small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list Grateful to all for their support. 🙏🏽#Zerotolerance4Terrorism — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) May 1, 2019

I congratulate the Indian diplomatic corp for the tireless work that has led to this significant victory- it is the first step in ensuring Masood Azhar pays for his crimes. We demand Pakistan immediately arrest him, freeze his assets and shut down all organisations linked to him. https://t.co/4irs1fqjZj — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 1, 2019

India stands vindicated. Masood Azhar is now a global terrorist. India is in safe hands. This marks a high point for the Prime Minister’s foreign policy. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 1, 2019

