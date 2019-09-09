UN human rights chief has urged India to protect and respect the human rights of people in Kashmir and Assam. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet made the statement at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council.

UN human rights chief urges India to protect, respect human rights in Kashmir, Assam: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday expressed her concerns over the prevailing conditions in the Valley. While speaking at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said that she was deeply concerned about the impact of the decisions taken by the Indian government on human rights of Kashmiris. She was pointing towards the Centre’s recent orders including abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the imposition of section 144, detention of mainstream political leaders, and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories (UTs).

The chief of the UN Human Rights Council also spoke about the ongoing restriction on communication. She further urged the Indian government to ease the restrictions imposed in the Valley and provide people with basic services, adding the all due process rights were also respected for those under detention.

She requested both the governments of India and Pakistan to ensure human rights were respected and protected. She further pressed for consulting and engaging the people of Kashmir in any decision-making processes that would impact them in the future.

A day before scrapping Article 370, the government put the Valley under an unscheduled clampdown to avoid violence in the area over its move. Ever since then the Internet and other sorts of communications have been snapped. Several mainstream political leaders including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were put under house arrest.

The UN rights chief also noted that over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was released on August 31. The government’s move was aimed at weeding out illegal migrants from the state. She appealed the Indian government that those excluded from the list should be ensured due process to avoid detention and to be protected from statelessness.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App