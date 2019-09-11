UN has asserted that it won't be mediating between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue underlining that the two countries should resolve the issue via dialogue.

A day after the UNHRC secretary Michelle Bachelet expressed concerns over the Kashmir crisis and urged the BJP-led Centre to ease restrictions in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric has asserted that the international body won’t be mediating between India and Pakistan on Kashmir during the UN General Assembly session due later this month.

When asked over mediation possibility between India and Pakistan by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the spokesperson said Guterres has reiterated that tensions between the two nations can be resolved through dialogue only. He added that the UN’s position on mediation has always remained the same and it would mediate only if both India and Pakistan asked for it.

UNHRC secretary yesterday said she was concerned over the communication clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir whose special status under Article 370 was altered by India on August 5. He had also raised concerns over the National Register of Citizens carried out in Assam.

The UN General Secretary has also raised concerns over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, added the spokesperson. He added that the Kashmir crisis should be resolved in line with the protection of human rights.

The comment has come ahead of the 74th UN General Assembly session that will perhaps see the biggest showdown between India and Pakistan with the premiers of the two countries scheduled to speak on Septemeber 27.

The UN has maintained that it was concerned over the mounting tensions between the two countries, however, it wanted both the sides to resolve the issue through talks.

The international body has made it clear that its office was available only if both sides ask for it. India has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the current situation in the erstwhile state was its internal matter, therefore shunning scope of mediation or third party interference.

Speaking at the 42nd session of UNHRC in Geneva, Colonel (Retd) Wajahat Hasan from Gilgit-Baltistan questioned how Pakistan can claim that entire Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and a plebiscite should be held there to ensure the right of self-determination. Pakistan ahs kept Gilgit-Baltistan under the cockpit of Kashmir for so long era that people don’t now about Gilgit-Baltistan’s importance and its link with the J&K overall, he added.

