On Monday, officials said that flood situations in 24 districts of Assam remained critical with one more person losing his life in the flood. Over 24 lakh people were affected in Assam.

Over 24 lakh people were affected in Assam.

The International body stands prepared to help India if needed, said a spokesperson of Antonio Guterres, United Nations General Secretary. He also stated that with the death toll at 189, nearly 4 million people have been displaced in Assam, India, and neighboring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains.

In Assam, the destructive floods have displaced lakhs and killed more than 100 people.

Lakhs of people have been displaced in neighboring Nepal and also in Bihar havoc has been created by the overflowing Brahmputra which caused floods.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General noted that due to the possibility of floods, people living along riverbanks and low-land areas in the Terai region have been urged by the Nepal authorities to move to safe sites.

At Sonapur near Guwahati in Kamup Metropolitan District, one person died, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam has been hit by one of its worst floods in recent memory.

Stephane Dujarric said that in remote areas, landslides are occurring by which search-and-rescue efforts are being hampered. So, access is the biggest challenge.

26 people died due to landslides in Assam.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar districts of Assam are flooded due to which over 24.3 lakh people have been affected, According to the ASDMA’s report.

