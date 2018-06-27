Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday condemned a recent UNHRC report that stated human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir. The United Nations Human Rights Council recently submitted a report demanding an International inquiry into the matter. The Army Chief has rejected the report and called them "motivated". He also mentioned that too much attention was being given to the report on Kashmir.

In the wake of a recent report submitted by UNHRC (United Nations Human Rights Council) underlining the alleged human rights violation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that such reports should not be heeded as some of them are “motivated.” Recently, the UN submitted a 49-page report demanding an International investigation into the alleged human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir by both India and Pakistan. While condemning the reports, Bipin Rawat said that he doesn’t find it necessary to talk on the UN reports. He said that the people of India, Army personnel and countries across know the truth.

According to a report in ANI, the report submitted by the UN has met criticism from the politicians as well as the defence experts. Recently India rejected the UNHRC report, citing it as “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”. The report by UNHRC was submitted on June 14, and also met a strong criticism by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA said the report eroded the foundation of UN-led consensus on no tolerance towards the terrorism. It further noted that the reports have totally ignored “the pattern of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and territories under its illegal control.”

I don't think we need to speak on the United Nations report on #JammuAndKashmir. Some of these reports are motivated: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

In a statement, MEA said that the reports breaches into India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Defending their actions that have been taken in the past, the MEA said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. While Pakistan is continuously trying to occupy a part of Jammu and Kashmir state using violence, India has made several attempts and demanded Pakistan to vacate the occupied territories. The MEA also said that the description of Indian territory in the UNHRC report is misleading and can’t be acceptable. It further added that there are no entities such as “Azad Jammu and Kashmir” and “Gilgit-Baltistan.”

