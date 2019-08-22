United Nations human rights urged the Indian government to end the information blockade in Kashmir. They criticised Modi government's move of scrapping article 370 and also offended about the excessive use of force against protestors in the region.

UN human rights experts today urged the Government of India to end the communications shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Requesting to the Indian government the UN human rights asked to end the crackdown on freedom of expression, access to information and peaceful that has taken place in the Kashmir valley.

The experts showed concern over the current situation in the Jammu and Kashmir and said the way Indian government revoked the constitutionally mandated status of Jammu and Kashmir, it would only worsen the situation of the region.

There is total communication blackout in the Kashmir region since the evening of August 4, as internet access, mobile phone networks and cable line for television have been completely cut off in the state.

The UN experts said a blackout is a form of punishment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They also criticised and opposed the India government’s decision to impose curfew across Jammu and Kashmir.

The UN human rights also said it is a matter of concern the way Indian government increasing the arrest of journalists, political figures, protesters and human rights defenders and others is a non-democratic move. They said such detentions is a serious human rights violations.

The UN experts seemed to be offended about the excessive use of force against protestors, which includes using live ammunition that consider as violations of the right to life.

