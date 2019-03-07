UN supports India, rejects Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed's request to remove him from banned terrorists list: This comes two days after Pakistan formally banned organisations belong to Hafeez Saeed's - Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its subsidiary Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation.

UN rejects Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafeez Saeed’s request to remove him from banned terrorists list: The United Nations has rejected 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafeez Saeed’s appeal to remove him from banned terrorists list. India and three other permanent members of the United Nations – France, the United Nations and the United Kingdom opposed Saeed’s appeal, but Pakistan, as expected, did not oppose it. Meanwhile, the government has reportedly said the United Nations has sufficient information to prove a reasonable and credible basis to continue the ban.

This comes two days after Pakistan formally banned organisations belong to Hafeez Saeed’s – Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its subsidiary Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation. Pakistan has been under pressure from the international community to act against terror group operating on its soil, especially in the wake of Pulwama attack for which Jaish has claimed the responsibility.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has blocked visa requests of UN officials from interviewing Hafiz Saeed. Proposal to de-list Saeed from sanction list mandates an in-person interview, which Pakistan has blocked. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an interview with CNN had admitted that Maulana Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and not well to extent that he can’t leave his house.

