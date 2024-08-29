Uncertainty Looms Over BSF Meeting with Bangladesh Counterpart

The future of the biannual meeting between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a vital forum for border management and countering trans-national crimes, remains uncertain amid recent political developments in Bangladesh.

BSF Prepares for Potential Last-Minute Talks

Traditionally, the heads of the BSF and BGB meet every six months to discuss critical issues and enhance coordination between the two forces. India was set to host the next meeting, but no formal communication has yet been received from the government regarding its scheduling. Despite this, the BSF has prepared a list of agenda points to ensure readiness in case a last-minute decision is made.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, mentioned that the timing of the meeting remains unclear and that its confirmation depends on improvements in the security situation in Bangladesh. “The next meeting was originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi at the end of September or the first week of October, and we are ready. But we have no confirmation as of now whether the BGB team will come,” one official stated.

Key Issues on the Agenda for the Indian Side

If the meeting goes ahead, the Indian side intends to bring up several pressing issues. These include an increase in unauthorized infiltration into India, recent instances where BGB units prevented BSF personnel from constructing a cattle fence in the Cooch Behar area, and several attacks, assaults, and incidents of abuse on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based criminals and miscreants.

Joint efforts to combat trans-border crimes, actions against Indian insurgent groups, and matters related to the development of border infrastructure within 150 yards of the international boundary are also expected to be discussed. “During regular meetings at the border, we continue to raise these issues anyway with local BGB commanders. The border coordination conference at the level of directors general, however, holds detailed discussions on all larger issues for a mutually beneficial relationship,” one official noted.

Political Upheaval in Bangladesh Adds Complexity

The uncertainty surrounding the meeting comes in the wake of significant political changes in Bangladesh. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 following nationwide protests led by students and subsequently fled to India. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was installed shortly thereafter. Despite these developments, sources familiar with the situation in Bangladesh suggest that Dhaka has recommended continuing meetings and interactions under established mechanisms.

Additionally, the new administration in Bangladesh appears eager to resume work on India-funded projects. Several Indian firms had withdrawn personnel from project sites in Bangladesh due to violence that erupted after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. BSF officials have noted an increase in illegal crossings, aggressive behavior from BGB personnel, and smugglers exploiting the uncertainty along the border since the change of regime in Dhaka.

“We have heightened alertness on the entire 4,096-km border, and we have been directed to ensure that no unauthorized person enters India from Bangladesh,” a BSF official said.

Efforts to Reduce Cross-Border Tensions and Crime

The last round of talks between the two forces, held in Dhaka, was attended by former BSF chief Nitin Agrawal and his then BGB counterpart, Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. During that meeting, both sides agreed to work together to minimize incidents of assault on BSF personnel by Bangladesh-based criminals. Strategies included increasing coordinated patrols, particularly late at night and early in the morning, in vulnerable areas. The talks also covered the sharing of real-time information to reduce border fatalities to zero and provide access to investigation reports on traffickers.

For now, trade activities between India and Bangladesh are continuing as usual, according to a second BSF officer who also requested anonymity.

Institutional Framework for Border Cooperation

India has a three-tier institutional mechanism with Bangladesh since 1994 to address security and border management issues. This framework includes discussions between the heads of the border guarding forces, a joint working group at the level of joint secretaries from both countries, and home secretary-level talks.