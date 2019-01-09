Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to poetry to take a swipe at reports suggesting that he might be questioned by the CBI over his involvement in at least 20 cases of illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Yadav had said that CBI opening old cases to probe his involvement in illegal mining was nothing but BJP showing its true colours in the face of SP-BSP alliance.

Akhilesh Yadav who was UP chief Minister from 2012 to 2017 held an additional portfolio of mining in 2012 and 2013

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to poetry to take a swipe at reports suggesting that he might be questioned by the CBI over his involvement in at least 20 cases of illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, Akhilesh posted the poetic tweet with a picture of his wife, Dimple Yadav, 2 daughters and son watching a TV report related to the former UP CM.

Duniya Janti hai is khabar me hua hai mera jikra kyun, badniyat hai jiski buniyad us khabar see fikr kyun (World knows why I am mentioned in the news, why to worry with news whose foundation is bad intention),” Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter.

Earlier, Yadav had said that CBI opening old cases to probe his involvement in illegal mining was nothing but BJP showing its true colours in the face of SP-BSP alliance. He said it was an attempt by the saffron party to stall their alliance. The 2 parties along with Rashtriya Lok Dal are close to formally announcing an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Though Yadav has said he has no problem in being questioned, he asserted that the real answer will be given by the people of the country.

The CBI registered an FIR against 2008-batch IAS official and then Hamirpur District Magistrate B. Chandralekha and 10 other individuals, besides unknown officials. The FIR alleged that public servants allowed illegal mining of minor minerals between 2012 and 2016 by the fraudulent granting of fresh or renewed leases.

