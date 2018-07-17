Many people have been feared trapped after a six-story under construction building collapsed in Shah Beri village in Greater Noida.

As many as 100 people have been feared trapped after a six-story under construction building collapsed in Shah Beri village in Greater Noida.

Rescue operation is underway to save those trapped inside. According to reports, the rescue workers have spotted at least 2 bodies inside the debris.

Shah Beri village is located between Delhi NCR’s posh residential area between Ghaziabad’s Crossing Republik and Greater Noida West’s Gaur City 2 in Uttar Pradesh.

Updating….

