Indian gangster and underworld Don Ravi Pujari has been arrested in the western African nation of Senegal, suggested reports. Before Senegal, the gangster was hiding in Australia. Pujari operated from Mumbai in the 90s and was mentored by Chota Rajan, who is currently serving life imprisonment at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. Pujari has been on Indian police’s radar for almost a decade as the gangster was booked for extortion, kidnapping, murder, blackmail and cheating. He is also believed to have been associated with Bollywood stars.

Reports suggested that Pujari was faking his identity as Anthony Fernandez in the passport retrieved by the investigating officers. He was caught in Dakar by the Interpol Central Bureau in a joint operation with the local Criminal Investigations Division. The man is likely to be extradited to India, said sources. According to sources, the Senegal Police were informed by the Indian agencies about Pujari’s presence in the Western African nation, followed by his arrest.

The fugitive gangster managed to escape police when most of his shooters were arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police. Pujari, who is from Padbidri near Udupi in Mangalore believed to have shifted base to Bengaluru after his gang members were arrested. In the past few days, cases of extradition have gained momentum with the arrest of Christian Michel first, followed by Rajiv Saxena (two accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam), Michel was the key middleman in the case. Another one to be extradited was Deepak Talwar (corporate lobbyist and aviation consultant).

