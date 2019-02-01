The usual status approach which is normally used, calculates using a reference period of one year. On the contrary, the current weekly status approach calculates using a reference period of one week

As per the usual status approach, the unemployment rate was 6.1%, however, as per the current weekly status approach, the unemployment rate stands at 8.9%, close to a 3% surge

A few days ago, the National Statistical Commission (NSC) chief PC Mohanan and another member JV Meenakshi resigned from the organization citing concerns over delay of 2017-18 jobs related data prepared by the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO). The NSC had approved to release the data last December only but to no avail. As per NSSO’s unreleased report accessed by Business Standard, country’s unemployment rate stood at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

In another follow-up story, Business Standard has reported that demonetisation and GST have triggered the unemployment rate up, more than what the current rate (i.e, 6.1% ) suggests. The NSSO report (not yet available in the public domain) suggested that the unemployment rate in 2017-18 was at its highest since 1972-73. For example, in 2011-12, the unemployment rate stood at 2.2 per cent.

Drawing comparisons based on NSSO’s report, the newspaper in its second report discusses current weekly status (CWS) approach, suggesting that the approach is a better measure to calculate the unemployment rate. As per calculations based on the usual status approach, the unemployment rate was 6.1%, however, if one goes by the current weekly status approach, the unemployment rate stands at 8.9%, close to a 3% surge. The newspaper reported that the current weekly status unemployment rate was 9.1% for females and 8.8% for males.

The usual status approach which is normally used, calculates using a reference period of one year. On the contrary, the current weekly status approach calculates using a reference period of one week, thus getting the exact picture of the scenario post demonetisation. It also said, to gauge the accurate number of the unemployment rate, it’s better to rely on the CWS approach as the usual status approach captures only the partial impact of demonetisation.

Commenting on Business Standard’s first report, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said that it’s not correct to compare the leaked NSSO data to its 2011-12 report. He also said that the survey done by NSSO needs approval by the cabinet. In response, former chief statisticians said that no such approval by the cabinet is required.

