The World Heritage Centre, UNESCO has added three sites from the states of Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Andhra Pradesh in its tentative list of the World Heritage Convention

UNESCO, World Heritage Centre has added three sites from the states of Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Andhra Pradesh in its tentative list of the World Heritage Convention.

The information was passed by the Indian Ambassador, Vishal V Sharma on 25th of March.

The list includes Geoglyphs of Konkan region, JingkiengJri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes and Sri Veerabhadra Temple and Monolithic Bull (Nandi), Lepakshi (The Vijayanagara Sculpture and Painting Art Tradition).

Situated in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, the Nazca lines in Peru are possibly the most famous geoglyphs. Geoglyphs are rock art created on the surface of the ground either by arranging rocks, rock pieces, or by reduction method, which involves carving away or removing part of a rock surface to form a design. Konkan in Maharashtra is a prehistoric human expression, the existence of which can be traced 30,000 years ago.

Locally known as JingkiengJri is a living root bridge which can be seen in more than 70 villages across Meghalaya, highlights the socio-cultural, sociological, and botanical connections that exist between people and environment.

“Delighted to share that ‘Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya’ has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list. I congratulate all community members and stakeholders in this ongoing journey” tweeted the CM of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma.

Delighted to share that "Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya" has been included in the @UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list. I congratulate all community members and stakeholders in this ongoing journey.@PMOIndia — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 28, 2022

However, Cabinet Minister of Meghalaya, James K Sangma tweeted ” The living root bridges not only stand out for their exemplary human-environment symbiotic relationship but also focus on their pioneering use for connectivity and resilience, and the need to adopt sustainable measures to balance economy and ecology.”

The living root bridges not only stand out for their exemplary human-environment symbiotic relationship but also focus on their pioneering use for connectivity and resilience, and the need to adopt sustainable measures to balance economy and ecology. — James K Sangma (@JamesSangma1) March 28, 2022

The Sri Veerabhadra Temple, Monolithic Bull (Nandi), Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh is one of the greatest temples of the Vijayanagara kingdom, dating back to the 16th century. The Archaeological Survey of India has identified it as a monument of national importance.