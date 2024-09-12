‘Unforgivable & Contemptible’ Says VP Jagdeep Dhankar Over Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks In US

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a sharp critique of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, without directly naming him.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a sharp critique of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, without directly naming him. Dhankhar condemned as “unforgivable and contemptible” the actions of someone holding a constitutional position who aligns with forces opposed to the nation.

Dhankhar’s remarks followed a recent attack from the BJP, spearheaded by Union Minister Amit Shah, accusing Gandhi of consistently supporting elements that seek to divide India. The Vice President’s comments were triggered by Gandhi’s statements made during his visit to the US, where he discussed topics such as reservations and religious freedom in India.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha interns at Parliament House, Dhankhar criticized Gandhi for allegedly lacking an understanding of India’s Constitution and national interests. He expressed his belief that the public must be disheartened by such behavior.

Dhankhar emphasized the profound sacrifices made to secure and protect India’s freedom, noting the losses endured by soldiers and their families. He stated, “We cannot belittle our nationalism.” He further lamented that individuals in constitutional roles should be representing India positively abroad rather than undermining it.

Highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution, Dhankhar described it as the product of three years of rigorous debate and effort, addressing immense challenges. He warned against those seeking to sow division, calling it a grave form of ignorance.