Talking about Lok Sabha general elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the past governments since the independence to work only for elections. Modi said his party would like to contest the LokSabha 2019 on the development agenda. He also called the new tax reform Goods and Services Tax as the power of federal structure in India, so we should show respect for the federal structure.

It is the misfortune of India that governments have worked only for winning elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, adding that he will prefer to focus on his work rather than wasting time over calculations for 2019 general elections. In an interview to Zee News, when the Prime Minister was asked as to what he thinks would happen in the 2019 elections, he said: “I do not waste my time doing calculations for elections. I have faith in the people of this country and they will do what they have to do.” “I don’t have time (to worry about election results),” Modi added.

Asked about financial moves like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Prime Minister said: “It is my clear view that the country does not elect us to worry about winning elections… They elect a government for five years to take decisions that are beneficial to the people.” “It is the misfortune of this country that governments have been run to win the next election,” Modi said in the formulation of GST, the power of the federal structure of India was visible.

“The biggest thing about GST is the power of the federal structure. We showed respect for the federal structure,” he said and added that new systems always created unease in the beginning. He cited an example to drive home his point, saying adopting a new system was like shifting in a new house.

“If the bathroom was on the left in the old house, when you wake up in the morning, you may feel it is on the left, but actually it is on the right…” he explained. On the upcoming Union Budget, which would be the last full-fledged budget of his government, PM Modi said: “My government has only one agenda for Budget – and that is development. And that’s what you will see.”

Asked about the controversies centring the national anthem and the national song, he said: “There can be an argument whether one should be forced to stand up, but we should introspect as to what is wrong with our education that we have moved away from things for which our great leaders dedicated their lives.”