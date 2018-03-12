In a massive blow to the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party, its senior leader Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Agarwal was unhappy with the denial of Rajya Sabha ticket. He took the membership of the saffron party in the presence of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at BJP headquarters in Delhi. SP has selected Jaya Bachchan as its RS candidate as they have just 47 legislators in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Unhappy with the denial of Rajya Sabha ticket, senior Samajwadi leader Naresh Agarwal is all set to join the Bhartiya Janata Party. In the presence of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, he took membership of the saffron party at BJP headquarters in Delhi. Due to just 47 legislators in the 404-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, SP managed to send just one candidate in the Rajya Sabha. Akhilesh Yadav led SP has selected Jaya Bachchan as its candidate. As per sources, from last many days, Agarwal was in the contact with the top leadership of BJP. It’s a massive blow to the Samajwadi Party nearly a year before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculations were not new that Naresh Agarwal may join BJP, but at that time dismissing all the rumours SP leader had alleged BJP for this matter and said they are feared of losing voters among the traders. Agarwal also had a meeting with the Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Kiranmayee Nanda, Darshan Singh Yadav, Naresh Agarwal, Jaya Bachchan, Munawwar Saleem and Alok Tiwari are the 6-members who are completing their term as Rajya Sabha member.

ALSO READ: US-Bangla Airlines plane crashes at Kathmandu airport; at least 38 killed, 23 injured

Naresh Agrawal joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at BJP headquarters in Delhi. He was in Samajwadi Party earlier. pic.twitter.com/yJBfTak7hv — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

After joining BJP Naresh Agarwal said, “Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha. Meri koi shart par nahi aya, koi Rajya Sabka ki ticket ki maang nahi hai.” Three days ago, Samajwadi leader Jaya Bachchan filed her nominations as Sp candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. 69-year-old leader filed her nomination at the Central Hall of the state Assembly.

After filing nomination, she said, “I want to thank Mulayam Singh Yadavji, all party MLAs and MLCs for my candidature. Last month, Naresh Agarwal triggered a controversy after he made casteist remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: NewsX exclusive: Nirav Modi floated 14 shell companies to avail LoUs, reveals his CA

ALSO READ: I suspect there is something wrong: Subramanian Swamy demands probe in Rajiv Gandhi killing

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App