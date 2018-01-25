On Thursday, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and ex-minister Eknath Khadse resorted to a famous Bollywood number to voice his anguish. Eknath Khadse sang a classic song from the 1966 blockbuster movie Mamta. Khadse was forced to quit after various allegations were hurled against him, including corrupt practices and links with absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Don't make me run away from the party. If I am a criminal, then put me in jail, Eknath Khadse was quoted as saying.

Among the senior most leaders in the state BJP, Khadse was the finance minister during the first Shiv Sena-BJP government from 1995-1999, but lost a bid for the top post in 2014 when the 47-year-old (now) Devendra Fadnavis was appointed Chief minister

Currently in the wilderness since June 2016, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and ex-minister Eknath Khadse resorted to a famous Bollywood number to voice his anguish – and warn the party leadership of his mood, here on Thursday. He sang: “Rehte the kabhi dil me jinke, Jaan se bhi pyaron ki tarah, Baithe hai unhi ke kuche me, Hum aaj gunehgaron ki tarah” a classic song from the 1966 blockbuster “Mamta”, significantly at a Congress function, sending clear signals to the state BJP leadership. The once de facto No 2 in the state cabinet, Khadse was forced to quit after various allegations were hurled against him, including corrupt practices and links with absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

“I want answers – What corruption I indulged in? How much wealth I have amassed? There has been an enquiry against me. The government must show everything to the people,” Khadse said in his speech. “I have worked with the BJP for 40 years and contributed to its growth. I have zero desire to leave it. But, I am being pushed out of the BJP and I have already informed senior leaders. You are leaving me with no options,” Khadse continued, hinting at preparations to bid goodbye to the BJP.

Demanding answers from the BJP leadership, the 65-year-old veteran politician said: “Don’t make me run away from the party. If I am a criminal, then put me in jail. In politics, nothing is impossible.” Opening the doors for him, Congress state President Ashok Chavan said his reputation as an upright and self-respecting leader was well-known. “Don’t wait for them to throw you out. You are welcome to join us anytime,” Chavan said, recalling Khadse’s services as the Leader of Opposition during his (Chavan’s) tenure as Chief Minister. Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party senior leader Ajit Pawar had also extended an open invitation to Khadse to join the party whenever he felt like it.

Among the senior most leaders in the state BJP, Khadse was the finance minister during the first Shiv Sena-BJP government from 1995-1999, but lost a bid for the top post in 2014 when the 47-year-old (now) Devendra Fadnavis was appointed Chief minister. Though he reluctantly settled for an effective second position handling plum portfolios, barely two years later, he had to quit the party – with no signs of rehabilitation so far. Khadse, his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is the BJP MP from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, were among the prominent invitees at the 61st birthday celebrations of veteran Congress leader Rajiv Patil here.