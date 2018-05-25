Unfazed by Congress’ eventual victory in Karnataka, Javadekar asserted that Narendra Modi still enjoys massive popularity among people and it will not come as a surprise if BJP manages to triumph in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday condemned the recent victory of Congress and Janata Dal Secular alliance in Karnataka Assembly elections calling it an anti-people alliance. The senior BJP leader also stressed on the unprecedented popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and predicted a resounding victory of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. He furtehr talked about the government grants which are planned for the education sector and how sports are equally important in the schools today.

The union minister was speaking at an event organised by ITV network in New Delhi to mark 4 years of Modi government. Javadekar, who also serves as the Karnataka elections in-charge for BJP, launched a scathing attack at the JDS-Congress alliance calling it unholy. He reiterated that it was BJP which won the elections but opposition leaders connived the people of Karnataka.

He further said that the tie up between Congress and HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS will not last long as they are not people’s choice.

Unfazed by Congress’ eventual victory in Karnataka, Javadekar asserted that Narendra Modi still enjoys massive popularity among people and it will not come as a surprise if BJP manages to triumph in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

When asked about what the government has planned for the education sector, the HRD minister said that several thousand crores will be invested in the sector and over 10 lakh students across the country will be granted subsidies.

Prakash Javadekar also lamented how children are expected to deliver good marks in exams while their mental and physical health continue to be sidelined. He stressed that sports play an extremely important role in the development of a child and hence, the government has launched the Khelo India initiative.

