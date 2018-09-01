The Law Commission of India has weighed in terming the civil code as "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage." The Law Commission has however argued for reforms of family laws of every religion through amendment and codification so as to make it non discriminating against a particular gender, mostly females.

Some of the changes suggested in the paper include a no-fault divorce in an irretrievable breakdown of marriage, a uniform age of marriage, and making adultery ground for divorce in Muslim law

After the Shah Banu case that rocked the state in 1990s, the discussion on implementation of the uniform civil code has always triggered a heated debate in the country. A large section of Muslim community terms the step as anti-minority agenda of the BJP and RSS but now the Law Commission of India has also weighed in terming the civil code as “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.”

The Law Commission has however argued for reforms of family laws of every religion through amendment and codification so as to make it non discriminating against a particular gender, mostly females.

In ‘Consultation Paper on Family Law Reforms’ released on Friday, the Law Commission has unequivocally taken a stand in favour of “equality ‘within communities’ between men and women” (personal law reform), “rather than ‘equality between’ communities.”

Panel Chairman Justice BS Chauhan had earlier hinted towards a similar approach when he was asked about recommending a uniform civil code. Chauhan had suggested gradual changes in the personal laws.

Some of the changes suggested in the paper include a no-fault divorce in an irretrievable breakdown of marriage, a uniform age of marriage, and making adultery ground for divorce in Muslim law, and a stricter ban on child marriage.

While putting the argument of equality in the front, the Law Commission has argued that women must be guaranteed religious rights, there should be no compromise on equality.

The Law Commission also suggested that nikhanamas should ban polygamy, adults of either gender should be allowed to adopt children and children born out of wedlock must be given inheritance rights.

However, at the same time, the law commission has also asserted the preservation of the diversity of personal laws.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More