‘Uniform Civil Code Is Not Acceptable, Cannot Compromise On Sharia Law’: All India Muslim Personal Law

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced on Saturday that a uniform or secular civil code would not be acceptable to Muslims, as they are unwilling to compromise on Sharia law.

In a statement, the AIMPLB described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day call for a Secular Civil Code and his criticism of religious personal laws as “communal” as deeply troubling.

The board referred to PM Modi’s speech, where he advocated for a uniform civil code, stating, “Many believe, with good reason, that the current civil code is divisive. It discriminates, divides the nation along religious lines, and fosters inequality.”

The AIMPLB emphasized their commitment to Sharia law. Their spokesperson, Dr. SQR Ilyas, expressed shock at PM Modi’s characterization of religious-based personal laws, like Sharia, as communal.

According to the AIMPLB, Indian Muslims have the right to follow their religious laws, a right protected by the Shariat Application Act of 1937 and the Constitution of India. Article 25 of the Constitution grants citizens the fundamental right to practice and follow their religion and its laws.

Dr. Ilyas also noted that the family laws of other religious communities in India are based on their respective traditions. He argued that moving away from religious laws is an imitation of Western practices.

The AIMPLB spokesperson further explained that the directive principles mentioned in support of a uniform civil code are not legally enforceable.

Dr. Ilyas criticized the Prime Minister for using the term “secular civil code” instead of the constitutional term “uniform civil code,” accusing him of misleading the public and targeting Sharia law without considering the broader implications for class, caste, and tribe.

In his statement, Dr. Ilyas urged citizens to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the vision of a free, prosperous, and peaceful India on August 15, rather than being swayed by the religious divisions that he believes PM Modi is fostering.