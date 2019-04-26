Candidates, who have applied for the Union Bank’s specialist cadre officer posts, can download their admit cards from the Union Bank’s official website: www.unionbankofindia.co.in

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2019 Issued @unionbankofindia.co.in, Know steps to download here

Union Bank SO Admit Card 2019: Union Bank of India has issued admit cards online for the recruitment exam for specialist cadre officers. Candidates, who have applied for the Union Bank’s specialist cadre officer posts, can download their admit cards from the Union Bank’s official website: www.unionbankofindia.co.in.

Here’re the steps to download the admit card for the Union Bank SO exam:

Step 1: Open the Union Bank website www.unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Enter your login credentials like registration no, password and DOB

Step 3: Candidates will also need to enter the Captcha for verification.

Step 4: Download the Union Bank SO Call Letter 2019

Step 5: Exam details like venue and time will be provided on the admit card

The Union Bank Specialist Officers Exam will be held on May 17, 2019, at centres across India, including Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhopal, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Greater Mumbai, Thane and Ahmedabad.

Union Bank SO exam pattern:

The exam will comprise of 200 objective type questions:

Reasoning (25 marks)

Quantitative Aptitude (50 Marks)

Professional knowledge (100 Marks)

English Language (25 Marks)

The total duration of the exam is of 120 minutes, and there will be negative markings for each wrong answer.

Candidates will need to bring the Union Bank SO Admit Card along with a photocopy of any of the following for identity proof:

1. PAN Card

2. Passport

3. Driving Licence

4. Voter Card and Bank Passbook with a photograph

5. Photo identity proof issued by a gazetted officer

6. Identity Card issued by a recognized College/University

7. Aadhar / E-Aadhar card with a photograph

8. Employee ID.

