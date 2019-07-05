Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2019 speech, proposed the use of Aadhar card to file income tax instead of PAN card.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Union Budget 2019 and made many big announcement during her speech. To benefit more than 120 crore Aadhaar card holders in the country, Nirmala Sitharaman said that now there will be no tax payers don’t need the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to pay the income tax.

In her speech, Sitharaman said, she proposes to make PAN card and Aadhar card interchangeable and allow those who don’t have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN.

Finance Minister also announced increase in surcharge on people earning between Rs 2-5 crore and above Rs 5 crore. A 2% tax has also been announced on annual cash withdrawals over Rs 1 crore. Batting for the more use of Aadhaar, Nirmala Sitaraman also announced that NRIs with Indian passports, will now get the Aadhaar card on arrival, which means now they don’t have to wait anymore for 180 days.

FM: More than 120 crore Indians now have Aadhar card, therefore for ease of tax payers I propose to make PAN card and Aadhar card interchangeable and allow those who don't have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN pic.twitter.com/oCarxQTzyQ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App