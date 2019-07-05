Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2019 speech, proposed the use of Aadhar card to file income tax instead of PAN card.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Union Budget 2019 and made many big announcements during her speech. To benefit more than 120 crore Aadhaar cardholders in the country, Nirmala Sitharaman said that now there will be no taxpayers don’t need the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to pay the income tax.

In her speech, Sitharaman said, she proposes to make PAN card and Aadhar card interchangeable and allow those who don’t have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN.

Finance Minister also announced an increase in surcharge on people earning between Rs 2-5 crore and above Rs 5 crore. A 2% tax has also been announced on annual cash withdrawals over Rs 1 crore. Batting for the more use of Aadhaar, Nirmala Sitaraman also announced that NRIs with Indian passports will now get the Aadhaar card on arrival, which means now they don’t have to wait anymore for 180 days.

FM: More than 120 crore Indians now have Aadhar card, therefore for ease of tax payers I propose to make PAN card and Aadhar card interchangeable and allow those who don't have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN pic.twitter.com/oCarxQTzyQ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

What is Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar Card or Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique identity code that is given to the residents of the country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is the authority, a Government of India undertaking, which takes care and keeps the record for Aadhaar.

The UIDAI was established in 2009 under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Aadhaar is one of the main identity proof for every citizen which is accepted at all government offices, banks and other important places.

Aadhaar card carries all the biometric details like fingerprints, eye retina, and other important personal information.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App