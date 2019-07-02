Union Budget 2019: There are a number of income tax-related changes that are being expected from NDA 2's first budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on July 5.

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Budget of NDA-II government in the Parliament on July 5. Ahead of Sitharaman’s maiden budget announcement, Indian citizens have been expecting some relief on the income tax, however, the analysts predict contrary to that. Reports said that Modi government’s budget 2019 will be focussed on introducing changes to elevate sharply falling economy.

Apart from that, not much has been expected from the forthcoming budget as the central government had already announced some tax relief in February during the Interim Budget. The experts have also predicted that the government will announce some sops to boost demand. Here we have listed some of the few likely changes that Nirmala Sitharaman could announce on July 5:

Higher deduction on home loans

The government can offer more tax benefits to buyers and provide a much-needed boost to the real-estate sector by increasing the tax deduction limit on home loans. Currently, people can claim a maximum deduction up to Rs 2 lakh under Section 24B of the Income Tax Act which could be further increased.

Higher income tax exemption limit

It has been reported that the government might raise the tax exemption limit from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to at least Rs 3 lakh. However, such a move is highly unlikely as the government has to tackle the economic delinquencies too. Also, the government has already introduced a full tax rebate up to Rs 5 lakh under Section 87A in February, which means other exemptions are highly unlikely.

Higher income tax deduction limit

The Finance Ministry is likely to deliver relief to people by raising the tax exemption limit for savings and investments made under the Section 80C of the Income Tax law, reports said. Currently, the income tax deduction is allowed ar Rs 1.5 lakh and could be raised to Rs 2 lakh or above. Through this, people can save more tax on investments under Section 80C including PPF, EPF, NSC, fixed deposits and NPS.

Re-introduction of tax-free bonds

The government, in the budget on July 5, can re-introduce tax-free bonds in a bit to boost job growth and pushing up demand. The step can raise capital by government entities for infrastructure projects. The bonds are called tax free as interest is earned on them.

