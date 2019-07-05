Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday said that government is trying its best to pushes use of electric vehicle. She also announced a drop in the GST rate on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%. Here are specifications about Mahindra, Tata electric cars.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday present the Union Budget 2019, which will be the Narendra Modi government’s financial road map for next five years. During her speech at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on the use of electric-vehicles. She announced that government has moved GST council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%.

In her maiden speech as a Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is pushing the use of electric vehicles and to make them affordable for consumers, income tax deduction of 1.5 lakh rupees on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase electric vehicles will be give. She added that Rs 10,000 crore has been approved by the Government this year to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles.

She asserted that FAME II scheme aims to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by the right incentives and charging infrastructure. The 7 E-cars manufacturers who have been able to meet the government norms are Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kinetic Green Energy & Power, Jitendra New EV Tech, Okinawa Autotech, Ather Energy and Ampere Vehicles.

Below is the information about electric vehicles on demand in India:

Mahindra EVerito:

It is one of the most exciting cars from Mahindra which runs on electricity instead of high-cost fuels. All Mahindra Electric vehicles stop charging automatically on reaching the fully charged level. So there is no question of overcharging! Available in the price range of Rs. 5.5-8.5 lakh, the Mahindra e2o Plus, which is the direct successor of yesteryear’s Reva-i, is a compact four-door all-electric hatchback powered by 11KWh lithium-ion battery.

Charging timeline:

This depends on the usage of the car. Generally, we suggest the following:

0 – 20 kms: Once in 3 days

20 – 40 kms: Once in 2 days

More than 40 kms: Every day

E2O Plus:

This electric car comes with many features which allow the owner to charge the car every time they press the brakes. How is this possible? Each time you hit the brakes, or the times when you don’t use the accelerator, the kinetic energy of the car is converted into electric energy and charges the electric car. The car costs around Rs. 9.5-11 lakh, the Mahindra eVerito is an all-electric version of the company’s four-door Verito sedan which is powered by 13.91 KWh lithium-ion battery.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App