Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in petrol and diesel price on Friday. Sitaraman said in her budget speech that the price of petrol will be hiked by Rs 2.5 and diesel by Rs 2.3.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in petrol and diesel price on Friday. Sitharaman said that the price of petrol will be hiked by over Rs 2.5 per litre and diesel price will be hiked by more than Rs 2.3 per litre. She also raised excise duty by Rs 2 and cess by Rs 1 on petrol and diesel.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said today in her budget speech that crude prices were lowered in the international market, which gives room to review excise duty and cess on diesel and petrol. She added that the government proposed to increase Special Additional Excise duty and Road and Infrastructure Cess each by one rupee per litre on diesel and petrol.

Speaking on increases in excise duty, cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 2, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government, through its tax mechanism, is collecting the cess and excise from the oil sector because investment needed in roads and Railways while electricity, water and LPG connections are needed in houses of the poor. Earlier, Pradhan had made it clear that state-run ONGC will neither be disinvested nor privatised but only oilfields discovered by it are being monetised through a transparent bidding process to ensure the country’s energy security.

On Friday, a litre of Petrol has priced Rs 76.15 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 70.51 per litre in Delhi, while a litre of diesel cost Rs 67.96 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 64.33 per litre in Delhi.

As of July 4, excise duty on petrol charged Rs 17.98 per litre, whereas VAT levied on petrol is Rs 14.98. The overall price charges Rs 32.96 per litre. In the case of diesel, excise duty amounts at Rs 13.83 per litre and VAT levied on diesel charges to Rs 9.47 per litre. The price of diesel charged to dealers amounts to Rs 23.3 per litre.

According to Ministry of Finance’s revenue collection, the Central Government has collected over Rs 2.579 lakh crore by levying taxes on the petroleum products in FY19, which is a massive hike from the gross revenue collection of around Rs 88,600 in 2013/14.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App