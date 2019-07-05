Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget 2019 in Hindi, as per the latest update in the presence of Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. One of the key highlights of Budget 2019 is that the Finance Minister can be seen carrying the budget in a four-fold cloth.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on FM Nirmala Sitharaman keeps the budget documents in four fold red cloth instead of a briefcase. It is in Indian tradition symbolising a departure from the slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata'(ledger)

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on FM Nirmala Sitharaman keeping budget documents in four fold red cloth instead of a briefcase: It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a 'bahi khata'(ledger) pic.twitter.com/ZhXdmnfbvl — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Rashtrapati Bhavan: As per tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ramnath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget pic.twitter.com/5vOMn9qj2H — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Earlier, Finance Ministers had brought the budgets in a briefcase representing a western tradition.

According to the tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ramnath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget.

Every year, the Finance Ministers present the budget in Lok Sabha providing an overview of the economic condition of India with respect to the growth of various sectors varying from defence to domestic business.

