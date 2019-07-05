Union Budget 2019: P Chidambaram asserted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just said that FDI will be encouraged, but she did not say how the government will encourage it...Similarly, she said the government will liberalise single-brand retail, but did not explain.

Union Budget 2019: Speaking to media on the Union Budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday said this budget is “an unusually opaque exercise”. The finance minister just said that FDI will be encouraged, but she did not say how the government will encourage it…Similarly, she said the government will liberalise single-brand retail, but did not explain, Chidambaram added.

He said that Sitharaman did not touch agriculture in her maiden budget speech in Lok Sabha. The Congress leader maintained that the agriculture growth rate has witnessed a significant fall which ended with just 2.9 per cent. He asked the government how will they raise the graph to 4 per cent. He asserted that the BJP minister has not mentioned that how will they will be reversing the wheel of agriculture in the country. The Congress leader also termed the budget as 143rd slogan of PM Modi’s government.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government on linking Aadhaar and PAN, he said that the government amends first and after that, it thinks. He also questioned the linking of Aadhaar with PAN. Talking about Sitharaman’s carrying budget documents in Bahi Khata instead of a traditional briefcase which made headlines before the commencement of her budget speech, Chidambaram confidently said that the future Congress finance minister will use an iPad.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman became the first full-time finance minister to present Union Budget in Lok Sabha. This was BJP-led governments first budget after coming to power against at the Centre and second budget after acting finance minister Piyush Goyal tabled an intermin budget in February 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App