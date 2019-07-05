Union Budget 2019 press conference: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019 made her maiden Budget 2019 speech at the Lok Sabha. Post-budget speech, she addressed the media highlighting the vision of this year budget.

Union Budget 2019 press conference: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has addressed the media on July 5, 2019 after announcing her maiden Budget 2019 speech at the Lok Sabha in the presence of a member of parliaments. Explaining the vision of Budget 2019, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the budget has been presented with a 10-year vision with 5-year target in mind benefitting primarily to the startups’ through tax reforms.

Further elaborating on it she added that emphasis was mainly on the overall development of an economy including rural and urban areas. With this budget, the government plans to give a certain dynamic to the rural areas and an improved standard of living for urban locals.

Highlighting specifically regarding the banking system, she said that the government had adopted a comprehensive approach for NBFC financing as Non-Banking Financial Companies(NBFC) are a critical component of an economy.

While making her first budget 2019 speech at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman elucidated certain points for the overall development of the various sectors. She said schemes such as BharatMala, Sagarmala and Udan are bridging rural urban divide and improving transport infrastructure.

She also proposed the establishment of NSIL, a new commercial arm in the Department of Space to increase India’s power in space and technology. A comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme will be done to ensure the creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity.

The government also envisions for using rivers for cargo transport, it will also decongest roads and railways. Indian economy will become $3-trillion economy in FY20 itself.

