Regulation of housing loans by RBI will lead to major repercussions on the housing finance firms, though the step is seen towards the Indian authorities getting a firmer hold on the banking sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019 announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will regulate housing finance companies (HFCs) as part of its efforts to regulate the real estate sector. This will certainly lead to lenders facing stringent asset quality reviews.

This will have unprecedented repercussions for about 80 HFCs including Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, therefore resulting in tight scrutiny of these firms and potential for major penalties and restriction on illegal practices, reported livemint.

Likewise in 2015, the central bank had a similar review of bank assets amid allegations that lenders were hiding the extent of the bad debts on their books.

During multiple asset quality reviews of banks, the RBI revealed a range of areas where lenders were under-reporting their bad loans. It initially led to financial penalties for some lenders and eventually tougher restrictions on their loans while their bad debts remained high.

The housing finance companies which are part of the broader shadow banking sector known as non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are currently regulated by the National Housing Board and the central bank has no direct authority over them.

A series of debt defaults last year by the major infrastructure group, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) showed that much of the sector was highly exempted.

With the finance minister announcing the regulation of housing loans, now there will be a substantial improvement in regulation and supervision of all entities including NBFCs and HFCs.

