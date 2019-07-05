Smriti Irani backs Budget 2019, says Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Soch evident in budget: Smriti Irani has backed Union Budget 2019, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. She said that the budget has taken every economic sector into consideration.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the “Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Soch” was evident in the Union Budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. The Union Minister of women and child development asserted that she was extremely proud that for the first time ever a woman, full-time finance minister, presented the budget in the parliament. She added that she was also proud that the revenues from the direct taxes have gone higher in the past five years.

The minister added that the budget 2019 has taken every sector of the economy into consideration, be it, farmers, youths, adding the budget has fundamentally spoken about the women-led development. For the middle-class people, the minister said, the government has listed down several reforms, including no income tax for people earning up to Rs 5 lakh and affordable home loans.

The minister added that most of the people across India are struggling to afford a house for themselves. She further highlighted the tax deduction for e-vehicle and interchangeability of Aadhaar with PAN card as per announced by the finance minister.

On the contrary, Congress has dismissed Prime Minister’s green budget 2019 as old wine in a new bottle. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that there is nothing new but a repetition of old promises. CPI leader Sitaram Yechury termed the Union Budget 2019 as fraudulent. In a series of tweet, the CPI leader stated that the Finance Minister has used February 2019 interim Budget’s revised estimates as the revised estimates for the whole year 2018-19.

