Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that the fuel cess is to boost develop road and infrastructure. He said that the budget is done for the welfare projects of the people.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed the general budget ‘pro-people’ and justified the increase in excise duty and road and infrastructure cess on petrol and diesel.

He said that it is necessary to make roads and provide electricity in every household. He also said that investment if highly required on building roads and for collecting resource for these things, the central government has increased excise duty on petrol. He is confident that the government will receive positive feedback from the people as it is done for the welfare projects of the people.

The central government also waive off Merchant Discount Rate(MDR) this year. Pradhan also supported the decision and said the centre has taken a historical decision and it will boost digital transactions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today road and infrastructure cess and an additional excise duty each by one rupee per litre of petrol and diesel.

Speaking on increases in excise duty, cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 2, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government, through its tax mechanism, is collecting the cess and excise from the oil sector because investment needed in roads and Railways while electricity, water and LPG connections are needed in houses of the poor. Earlier, Pradhan had made it clear that state-run ONGC will neither be disinvested nor privatised but only oilfields discovered by it are being monetised through a transparent bidding process to ensure the country’s energy security.

