Tagging the Union Budget 2019 as the foundation of New India, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the government has kept in mind all issues of development. While talking to the reporters, Gadkari said, the budget has taken care of all aspects from rural to urban development, infrastructure to startups, and from education to industry.

He also hailed that move to promote, electronic vehicles stating, it is a major step to curb pollution and conjunction on roads, which will take the country towards sustainable development.

Nitin Gadkari told the media that India will achieve the target of becoming a $3 trillion economy by this year and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MESME) will try to contribute half of the amount. Lauding Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said, she has given utmost priority to infrastructure and the budget of his department in 2018-19 was Rs. 78,625 crore, now it is Rs. 83,015 crore.

Nirmala Sitharam was the first woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget. She broke the stereotype culture of carrying a briefcase, instead brought the budget in a red colour cover called as Bahikhata which had India emblem on it.

