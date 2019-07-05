Union Budget 2019: As the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha, many items are set to get cheaper and costlier in the country. Like, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced a hike of Rs 1 in the cess and excise on petrol and diesel. The customs duty on gold was also increased by 2.5 per cent, from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. On the other side, the government announced to minimise customs duty on raw material for the promotion and boosting of domestic manufacturing.
The newly-appointed finance minister also proposed that many items including petrol, diesel, cigarette, optical fibre cable CCTV camera will be costlier across the country. The government had earlier stated that budget will be a revolutionary one and termed interment budget presented by acting union minister Piyush Goyal in February as a trailer. It was BJP-led NDA’s government first budget after retaining power at the Centre.
Here is a list of items that are expected to be cheaper and costlier:
Electronic appliances Cheaper
Electric vehicles Cheaper
Petrol Costlier
Diesel Costlier
Gold Costlier
Imported books Costlier
Cashew kernels Costlier
PVC Costlier
Vinyl flooring Costlier
Tiles Costlier
Metal fittings Costlier
Mountings for furniture Costlier
Auto parts Costlier
Certain kinds of synthetic rubbers Costlier
Marble slabs Costlier
Optical fibre cable Costlier
CCTV camera Costlier
IP camera Costlier
Digital and network video recorders Costlier
Cigarette Costlier
The finance minister presented the budget in Lok Sabha at 11 pm, after calling on President Ramnath Kovind. She arrived at the Parliament with documents carrying in a red cloth, breaking the tradition of using briefcase for budget papers.