Union Budget 2019: Many items will be cheaper and costlier across the country following the tabling of Union Budge 2019 in Lok Sabha. The budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, first woman full-time minister to do so. Below is the list of items that are likely to get cheaper and costlier.

Union Budget 2019: As the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha, many items are set to get cheaper and costlier in the country. Like, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced a hike of Rs 1 in the cess and excise on petrol and diesel. The customs duty on gold was also increased by 2.5 per cent, from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. On the other side, the government announced to minimise customs duty on raw material for the promotion and boosting of domestic manufacturing.

The newly-appointed finance minister also proposed that many items including petrol, diesel, cigarette, optical fibre cable CCTV camera will be costlier across the country. The government had earlier stated that budget will be a revolutionary one and termed interment budget presented by acting union minister Piyush Goyal in February as a trailer. It was BJP-led NDA’s government first budget after retaining power at the Centre.

Here is a list of items that are expected to be cheaper and costlier:

Electronic appliances Cheaper

Electric vehicles Cheaper

Petrol Costlier

Diesel Costlier

Gold Costlier

Imported books Costlier

Cashew kernels Costlier

PVC Costlier

Vinyl flooring Costlier

Tiles Costlier

Metal fittings Costlier

Mountings for furniture Costlier

Auto parts Costlier

Certain kinds of synthetic rubbers Costlier

Marble slabs Costlier

Optical fibre cable Costlier

CCTV camera Costlier

IP camera Costlier

Digital and network video recorders Costlier

Cigarette Costlier

The finance minister presented the budget in Lok Sabha at 11 pm, after calling on President Ramnath Kovind. She arrived at the Parliament with documents carrying in a red cloth, breaking the tradition of using briefcase for budget papers.

