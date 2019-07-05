Union Budget 2019: When and where to watch Budget 2019 live: When is the Union Budget 2019, where it will be tabled, who will announce the budget, what are the timings for the Union Budget 2019, what is to be expected from the Finance Minister and Union Budget 2019, all details are given below.

Union Budget 2019, When and where to watch Budget 2019 live: The first woman Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2019 on Friday, July 5. The minister is expected to table the budget at around 11 am in the Lok Sabha in front of respected members of the Parliament. Following Prime Minister’s Thursday’s meeting with BJP OBC MPs, it is expected that the Union Budget 2019 will be farmers friendly and lower income group beneficiary.

When is the Union Budget 2019?

The Union Budget for next financial year will announced on July 5, Friday in Delhi.

Who will present the Union Budget 2019?

In the Narendra Modi government 2.0, newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the budget and financial road map for the country for next 5 years.

what are the timings for the Union Budget 2019 announcement?

It is expected that the finance Minister will arrive at Lok Sabha to table the Budget at around 11 am.

What is to be expected from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Budget 2019?

The people of the country, specially farmers have a big hope from the Finance Miniater and as PM Modi, a day before budget said, it will be a revolutionary budget.

