Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting her third Budget in the Lok Sabha. Finance Minister is presenting the first paperless budget after a pandemic recently hit the world paralyzing businesses and the lives of people. The focus of the Union budget is on rebooting the economy, bringing relief to sectors across the spectrum from health care to hospitality, and many more. Budget 2021-22 rests on 6 pillars: Health and well-being, Physical and financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive development for aspirational India, Reinvigorating human capital, Innovation and R&D and Minimum Government-maximum Governance.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget outlay for health and welfare is Rs 2,23,846 crore in the 2021-22 Budget. On the Health front, FM announced the New Central Sponsored Scheme with 64,180 crore investment over 6 yrs. Investment on health infra in Budget 2021 has increased substantially and FM assured that the three areas – Preventive health, curative health and well-being to be strengthened.
While discussing the expectations of the upcoming budget session in an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Sharad Kholi, Economist said that he would abolish Income Tax if given the chance to do so. Kapil Mittal, Tax & GST Expert On India Next Budget said to our channel that “Govt must bring a simpler tax reform”. Meanwhile, Shormishtha Ghosh, Economist asserted that why should we not have a socialist economy. On the other hand, Arun Malhotra, Auto Sector Expert expressed his concerns about the focus still not on Research & Development in the country
This will be the first time since the presentation of independent India’s first budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union Government along with the Finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, will not be physically printed. The Congress Party targetted FM Sitharaman and questioned the govt that will the ‘Maximum Slogan, Minimum Work’ Govt live up to India’s expectations in Budget 2021?
Live Updates
Steps taken to create new employment opportunities & favourable conditions for business will help in making #AatmaNirbharBharat: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that this Budget provides and creates opportunities which will help India become aatmanirbhar.
A HEALTHY Budget on all counts: Kiran Bedi
Kiran Bedi took to Twitter, as she thanked the FM Nirmala Sitharaman and the Prime Minister
Removes obstacles and provides considerable ease of living. Focusing on quality of life, socially economically & environmentally.. Healthy nation will lead to a wealthy and a creative nation.
Record GST collections in last few months: FM
The FM announced that there has been record GST collections over the past few months. She also said that the government will take every possible measure to reduce anomalies.
Union Budget 2021: Customs duty changes for different goods
In this year's Budget, customs duty changes have been announced by the Finance Minister. The changes announced are as follows:
Customs duty on cotton have been increased to 10%.
Customs duty on some auto parts to be raised to 15%
Customs duty on copper scrap cut to 2.5%
Ruckus broke out in the Parliament over Agriculture Reforms during the Union Budget presentation
As the FM covered Agricultural sector and reforms in Budget 2021-22, chaos erupted in the Parliament.
I propose to reduce the time limit for reopening of assessments (tax assessments) to 3 years from the present 6 years: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
While presenting the Budget, the FM proposed to reduce the time limit for reopening of tax assessments to 3 years from 6 years. She also announced that Tax holidays for startups should be extended by one year, till 31st March 2022.
The forthcoming census would be the first digital census in the history of India: FM
The FM Nirmala Sitharaman talked about the up-coming census which will be the first digital census in the history of India and for this monumental task, she has allocated 3,768 crores in this year 2021-22.
For senior citizens who only have pension and interest Income, I propose exemption from Filing their Income Tax Returns : FM
The FM proposed that no income tax filing for senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension, interest income.
I propose to launch a portal to collect relevant information on gig workers, building/construction workers among others: FM
The FM announced that in order to further extend efforts towards unorganised labour force, she proposed to launch a portal to collect relevant information on gig workers, building/construction workers among others. It'll help formulate health, housing, skill, insurance credit &food schemes for migrant workers.
Govt proposes to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth: FM Nirmala Sithraman
The Union Budget 2021-22 is being presented and it provides for Social security benefits to be extended to gig and platform workers. Minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers and women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in night shifts with adequate protection.
One Ration One Nation Scheme befitted over 69 Crore migrant workers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
As FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget, she informed that under the One Ration One Nation Scheme over 69 Crore migrants workers have beffited from it.
More than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under NEP 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The FM announced that under National Education Policy 2020, more than 15,000 schools will be strengthened.
I propose to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49% to 74%: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The FM proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49% to 74% in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership & control with safeguards.
Our govt is committed to the welfare of farmers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
As the Budget of 2021-22 is presented, the FM said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers. In case of wheat, the total amount paid to farmers in 2020-21 was Rs. 75,050 crore.
In 2021-22 we would also bring the IPO of LIC: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
As the FM presents the Budget, she said that in 2021-22 we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which she was bringing the requisite amendments in this session itself.
I propose to announce Investor Charter for all financial products. Additional Rs 1,000 cr allocation for solar energy corporation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
When presenting the Budget, the FM provided the details for allocation and the Ministry proposed an Investor Charter for all financial products. Additional Rs 1,000 cr allocation for solar energy corporation. Additional Rs 20,000 cr for recapitalisation of Public Sector Banks.
Indian Railways has prepared a National Rail Plan for India 2030: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The FM spoke about Indian Railways' National Rail Plan for 2030. The plan is to create a future-ready railways system by 2030 - bringing down logistic cost for industry is at the core of a strategy to enable Make in India.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches PM Athmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget, launched the PM Athmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana.
Pipelines of GAIL Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetized, says FM
The FM in Budget for 2021-22 said that Pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetised.
Over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh cr has already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh cr Bharatmala project of which 3,800 kms have been constructed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The FM talked about the construction of roads under Bharatmala project while providing details, "Over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh cr has already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh cr Bharatmala project of which 3,800 kms have been constructed. By March 2022 we'd be awarding another 8,500 & complete an additional 11,000 kms of National Highway Corridor".
National monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
While presenting the Union Budget today in Parliament, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget
For 2021-22, I propose a sharp increase in Capital Expenditure & thus have provided Rs 5.54 lakh crores which is 34.5% more than the BE 2020-21: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget
Govt to provide Rs 35,000 cr for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22; committed to providing more funds, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget
The budget for health and well being would be around Rs. 2 lakh crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's Covid vaccines while presenting Union Budget
Today India has 2 vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against Covid but also those of 100 or more countries: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget
This is the first Budget amid the coronavirus pandemic: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget
This new history is the dawn of new era: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is Sui generis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents
Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.
Link to budget app - https://indiabudget.gov.in/downloadapp.php
Will the 'Maximum Slogan, Minimum Work' Govt live upto India's expectations in Budget 2021?: Randeep Singh Surjewala
The Congress Party targetted FM Sitharaman and questioned the govt that will the ‘Maximum Slogan, Minimum Work’ Govt live up to India’s expectations in Budget 2021?
Challenge for FM to travel beyond “thinking & execution Paralysis” to meaningful delivery for people.
Union Cabinet's meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament today.
Union Cabinet's meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament today.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan arrive at the Parliament.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan arrive at the Parliament.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of Budget speech
FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of Budget speech 2021-22.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India’s first digital budget today.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present India's first digital budget today.
FM will present #UnionBudget 2021-22 at Parliament today
FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance. FM will present Union Budget 2021-22 at Parliament today. For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online
