The whole nation awaits Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech as the Union Finance Minister will be presenting one of the most-awaited Budgets of the country today. India is all set to table its Union Budget on the 1st of February in the wake of the Pandemic, which stuck 2020 paralyzing businesses and the lives of people across the country and the entire world. The focus would be rebooting the economy, bringing relief to sectors across the spectrum from health care to hospitality, and many more. Ahead of the awaited budget speech Cabinet meeting to be held at 10:15 am and budget will be presented paperless for the 1st time.

While discussing the expectations of the upcoming budget session in an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Sharad Kholi, Economist said that he would abolish Income Tax if given the chance to do so. Kapil Mittal, Tax & GST Expert On India Next Budget said to our channel that “Govt must bring a simpler tax reform”. Meanwhile, Shormishtha Ghosh, Economist asserted that why should we not have a socialist economy. This will be the first time since the presentation of independent India’s first budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union Government along with the Finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, will not be physically printed.

The Congress Party targetted FM Sitharaman and questioned the govt that will the ‘Maximum Slogan, Minimum Work’ Govt live up to India’s expectations in Budget 2021? Many believe it will be a challenge for FM to travel beyond “thinking & execution Paralysis” to meaningful delivery for people.