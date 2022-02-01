The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has proposed a huge boost for agriculture in the country. The federal government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare was highlighted by the Finance Minister. The government recently declared the following under the Agriculture Growth in the country section of the whole budget for agricultural and rural development for FY22-23:

Under MSP activities, the government would pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore for wheat and paddy purchases; 2022-23 has been recognized as the International Year of Millets. In Ken Betwa, a Rs 44,605 crore river-linking project has been announced. A simplified strategy to boost domestic oilseed production will be adopted to minimize imports. Draught DPRs for five river connections have been completed. The NABARD would assist the creation of a fund with blended capital raised through a co-investment approach to finance agritech companies and rural firms that are related to farming. According to Kisan, drones for crop appraisal, land records, and pesticide spraying will usher in a new era of agriculture technology. FM recommended extending the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to March 2023, with a Rs 5 lakh crore increase in the guarantee cover.