President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi have arrived at the Parliament. President Kovind addressed the two Houses as the Budget Session commences today.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday lauded the Central government for its “timely decision”, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “that saved the lives of lakhs of citizens” and pointed out that the number of new coronavirus cases was going down rapidly in the country. Meanwhile, 16 political parties have released Joint Statement to boycott the President’s Budget Speech to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

The 16 political parties urging for a boycott included Congress, NCP, J-K National Conference, DMK, AITC, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI (M), CPI among others. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who reviewed in detail preparations for the budget session also called a meeting of leaders of all parties in the Upper House. The budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19.

As per govt report, 144 members of Parliament will be seated in the Central Hall including the council of ministers, chairpersons of various committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leaders of different parties and groups in both the Houses and former PMs. The remaining members of Parliament will be seated in the chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per the COVID-induced physical distancing norms.

Last govts had made efforts for construction of a new Parliament building. It's a delightful coincidence that the nation started construction while moving towards 75th year of independence. The building will provide more facilities to MPs in carrying out their duties: President pic.twitter.com/EHBk0Wj9xK — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

My Govt would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three #FarmLaws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the Govt has provided new facilities & rights to farmers: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/8kahbzCGeF — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. Both vaccines of this program are made in India. In this crisis India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind & provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations: President pic.twitter.com/vFMDKAlKUH — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

The facilities of Ayushman Bharat Yojana can be availed in any of the 24,000 hospitals across the nation. The poor are getting medicines at very low costs at 7000 centres across the country, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana: President Kovind, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/rAi2cI0euY — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the budget session of Parliament.