Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday addressed a joint press conference on key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening. The Union Cabinet has approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Once the Ordinance is issued, it would pave the way for bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control, the minister said.

The Union Cabinet also approved the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019 which, once notified, will pave the way for giving benefit of promotion in service to the SCs, STs and also extend the reservation of up to 10% for economically weaker sections in educational institutions and public employment in addition to the existing reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Other key decisions by the Union Cabinet:

– Development of New Greenfield Airport at Hirasar, Rajkot in Gujarat.

– Approval of Agra and Kanpur Metro Rail project in Uttar Pradesh.

– Investment proposal for transmission component of Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project (Nepal portion) by Sutlej Jal Vikas Nigam (SJVN) Limited.

– The Union Cabinet also approved revised cost for the Asian Development Bank assisted North Eastern State Roads Investment Programme now called the Northeast Road Sector Development Scheme.

– Setting up of new AIIMS at Manethi, Haryana.

– Approval of implementation of Master Plan of AIIMS, New Delhi to convert the national capital’s premier hospital into a world-class medical university.

