Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday briefed the media in New Delhi on the Union Cabinet's decision to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops including wheat. The move comes a day after the national capital witnessed massive protests by farmers on the Delhi-UP border. The proposal to hike MSP for six Rabi crops was forwarded to the Cabinet of Economic Affairs (CCEA) this evening.

According to the decision, MSP of wheat has been raised by Rs 105/quintal, safflower by Rs 845/quintal, barley by Rs 30/quintal, masur by Rs 225/quintal, gram by Rs 220/quintal, rapeseed and mustard by Rs 22/quintal.

The MSP of wheat has been fixed at Rs 1840 per quintal (an increase of six percent) while the price of chana has been raised from Rs 4,400 to Rs 4,620 per quintal (an increase of five percent).

Addressing reporters, Ravi Shankar Prasad said by increasing the MSP today the farmers of India will have an additional income to the tune of Rs 62,635 crores.

The announcement of the increase in the MSP of rabi crops is significant for the current season as the monsoon rainfall was 20 percent deficient in September leading to lower water levels.

