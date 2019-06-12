After the dissolution of last Lok Sabha, the bill had lapsed. With the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha starting next week, the new triple talaq Bill might be one of the first bills to be introduced by the government.

The new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take up a bill to penalize the practice triple talaq once again when it meets on Wednesday afternoon. If cleared by the Union Cabinet, the new bill could be introduced in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commencing from June 17.

A bill to ban instant Triple Talaq may be discussed by the Union Cabinet, which may grant its approval for the bill in the upcoming session of the Parliament. Once passed by Parliament, the proposed bill will replace an ordinance issued earlier this year.

The Modi government previously had brought three ordinances on triple talaq bill with imprisonment of upto 3 years. As the BJP government has returned to power in just concluded Lok elections, the new bill seeks to replace the ordinance passed by the government previously in February after a similar bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. The ordinance will have to be converted into a law within 45 days of the beginning of the session, else it will lapse.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha in December after four hours of debate. The Opposition was against certain provisions regarding criminalizing the practice.

The new session of the Parliament will commence from June 17. After the new members of the Lok Sabha take oath over the first two days, the President will address a joint session of the parliament.

