Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the operations of the domestic flights will return to normal by Diwali in November. He added that at this time extending the lockdown in the country is more devastating than the spread of coronavirus. In an interview, the minister said that by Diwali, 650 aircraft will be operated by Indian carriers. He also said that the recovery rate of India is better than in other countries.

Singh said that the aviation sector will recover as the country has a huge captive market unlike many other countries and soon the travelers will feel the need to start flying again. When asked about the state coming up with their own quarantine conditions, he said that the state government will have to balance with their internal health requirements in that case and will have to work towards the opening of the economy.

He said that he suggests the state first follow the norms listed by the union health ministry. He said that the nation’s greatest strength is we have our own people who fly, our routes, and travel demands.

Earlier, Hardeep Singh also said that though he can’t put a date on restarting the International flights, India will try to restart the International passenger flights by August or September. Further, Karnataka on Thursday also urged the Centre to cut down all the flights from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan considering the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

